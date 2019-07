The Premont Public Library had special guests this week as part of the summer story time program.

Guest like Janie Minten and Marta Recio read stories relating to outer space. Recio also helped kids with a rocket launch.

Minten read a story about an old astronaut who swallowed the moon. Recio was the lead astronaut who guided the kids through an hour filled with treats, stories and a rocket launch.

The library is located at 115 S Agnes. They will have special summer activities until Aug. 1.