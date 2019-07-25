Lakeway officials proposed increasing the city’s tax rate from its 2018-19 rate of $0.1645 per $100 valuation to a draft fiscal year 2020 tax rate of $0.1698 per $100 valuation, City Manager Steve Jones said at a July 15 City Council workshop.

“We need that additional revenue, staff feels like, for the fiscal year 2020 budget,” Jones said.

City staff proposed a 3% salary increase for personnel as well as a 3% health insurance coverage increase, with both items tallying $406,000. Another $554,000 of costs is anticipated, which includes $92,000 for legal fees; $77,500 for outsourced building inspections; $61,250 for software, licensing and maintenance agreements; and $40,000 each for new computer equipment, insurance on the city’s new police station and the transfer of capital improvement funds. All totaled, the city expects $960,750 in increased operating costs.

Jones said the city is projecting a $1 million increase in its revenue this year, at $15.1 million, over last year’s $14.2 million.

The 2019-20 tax rate is proposed at the city rollback rate, or the maximum amount the city’s property taxes can increase without a public vote, Jones said.

Assistant City Manager Julie Oakley said the 2019-20 effective tax rate — or the rate of tax that would provide Lakeway with the same amount of revenue it received last year — would be about $0.1608 per $100 valuation.

At $0.1645 per $100 valuation, last year’s property tax rate didn’t affect residents since it “result(ed) in no increase in taxes for the average Lakeway residence,” Jones said at the time the 2018 budget was adopted.

In fiscal year 2018, the city adopted an effective tax rate and had done so for several years prior.

“We have a balanced budget at (a) rollback (tax rate),” Mayor Sandy Cox said. “I want to be really clear about that. That’s not at (an) effective (tax rate) and that’s not what we normally do, by the way. That is a major change for this city. We normally have a balanced budget at (an) effective (tax rate).”

Jones attributed the higher rate to “the extraordinary expense we’re going to have in 2020."

The taxable value of property in the city has increased from $4.68 million, as budgeted and projected in FY 2019, to $4.94 million budgeted for fiscal year 2020, with about half of the increase attributed to new property added to the city’s tax rolls, Jones said. The remaining adjustment is due to reappraisals or increases in property value, he said.

However, Oakley said the Travis County Appraisal District hasn’t provided the city with its final certified roll yet.

The new tax rate, applied to proposed property values for fiscal year 2020, results in $6.2 million in property taxes for the city, up from $5.6 million budgeted for this year, Jones said.

Expenditures for 2019-20 are proposed at $15.1 million, with last year’s expenditures budgeted at $14.1 million and projected at $14 million.

The maximum proposed property tax rate will be set Aug. 5.

Lakeway’s Swim Center budget brings in $206,500 as projected in fiscal year 2019, with its revenue expected to post an uptick to $213,550 in 2020, although Jones pointed out that weather is a factor in pool attendance.

The city’s Activity Center revenue of $347,850 expected in fiscal year 2020 is slightly above its $344,550 revenue this year. Lakeway’s Parks & Recreation budget is eyeing a slight decrease in revenue this coming year over last year.

However, expenditures for 2019-20 in those categories are projected to total $578,665 for the Swim Center, $706,393 for the Activity Center and $1,483,976 for the Parks & Recreation Department.

Parks and Recreation Director Andra Bennett, supported by Lakeway Activity Center Manager Dallas Gorman, said 80% of the groups using the Activity Center do so for free, with those groups consuming 50% of the time the center is open. The council debated other options that would be more profitable for the facility.

Council members also struggled with the Swim Center’s increasing age and discussed ways to update the facility, such as expanding lap lanes and adding a splash pad or updates for older children.

City Forester Carrie Burns requested budget funds to clean up the Hamilton greenbelt, mitigating the risk of fire in the area. If the city contracts with Lake Travis Fire Rescue to accomplish that project, the cost would be about $353,000 for the park’s 90 acres, not including a 4-acre tract owned by the Lakeway Municipal Utility District, she said. With the help of volunteers, that fee could decrease to about $326,000.

Although the city boasts more parks, the Hamilton greenbelt is tops on Burns’ list for wildfire mitigation, a project that would create space, a fire break, behind the homes and the greenbelt.

“We are very concerned about The Canyonlands; however, Hamilton greenbelt is the number one priority because of the number of homes and the way the homes are so close to the greenbelt that their backyards are actually mingling with the greenbelt,” Burns said. “(That’s) the way it is through the very heart of the city.”

Cox said the city will consider preparing a full firewise plan for the community.

“$300,000 is not that big in the grand scheme of things," she said, "when you’re dealing with fire and life.”