James Galbraith, a special education aide, says that in his four years at Lake Travis High School he has been peed and pooped on, bitten and even head-butted by students with special needs.

He said his job requires a variety of tasks that includes getting students safely to community jobs and activities, assisting with hygiene and behavioral management and providing support to the special education teacher. He said he works with five kids directly and loves the one-on-one time he gets with them every day.

Teachers, librarians, nurses and counselors at the Lake Travis school district recently received a significant compensation increase after an $11.5 billion Texas school finance bill, House Bill 3, was signed into law, allocating new funding for education and tax reduction — $5 billion for tax relief, $4.6 billion for education and $2 billion for teacher raises. And the district recently adjusted the starting pay for bus drivers from $18.27 to $20 an hour.

Galbraith said he and some other special education aides feel their wages should also be adjusted.

“I love my job and whether I get a raise or not I would stay,” Galbraith said. “But, we are teaching kids every day. We don't introduce curriculum, but once it is introduced we work on it and fill in where the teachers can’t. We are interacting more with the kids and we are more hands on than teachers have time to be.”

In the past few years, Galbraith said, he has received salary increases each year and now makes about $16 an hour for his fulltime job. But to make ends meet, he said he also helps manage a restaurant, adding another 20 hours to his work week.

“The benefits (with the district) are great and I love the opportunities I've had,” Galbraith said. “The district has a great system set up for us to do well there, but compensation in my opinion is my biggest issue.

The district compensates special education aides at two levels based on the added responsibilities some perform with some of the district's most challenging students, said Evalene Murphy, assistant superintendent for the school district's Human Resource Services.

Level 1 aides, which consists of about 31 employees, start at $13.09 an hour with the maximum hourly wage at $18.97 an hour. Murphy said compensation for level 1 aides ranks among the top five in the local market and about 11% above the state average.

Level 2 aides, which makes up a majority of the aides at about 60 employees, start at $15.16 an hour with the maximum at about $21.93 an hour, which is the highest rate in the local market and well above the state average, she said.

“We do look at our positions each year to make sure we are in the same market comparison,” Murphy said. “We look at eight to 12 positions each year and as we create new positions we do the same thing and compare it to the market. We are conscientious about making sure we are within the market so we can recruit and maintain the people that we need.”

While Lake Travis teachers, librarians, nurses and counselors received a 5.3% average salary increase due to HB 3 funding, the remainder of district employees, including teacher aides, will receive a 4% salary increase next school year, meaning aides will see an increase ranging from $770 to $1,023 annually, Murphy said in June.

Aides are requesting an additional $5 an hour in wages, which Murphy said could total more than $639,000.

“I think it's worth it in the long run,” Galbraith said. “The district puts money where they want to and why can't it be us this time? Lake Travis has one of the best-ranked programs in Texas and why not improve that by improving our living wage as well.”

Murphy said, the district increased starting pay for bus drivers because the market compensation was rising and because the bus driver position is difficult to recruit for and has the largest number of vacancies every year. The district is number 2 in compensation in the area.



“It sounds possibly hypocritical since we just did this for the bus drivers and the aides are asking for something similar,” said Superintendent Brad Lancaster. “We do make market adjustments in all of our pay scales and we did that for bus drivers, but we don't feel like we can do the same for any other position because it's about a $2.3 million hit if we did that equitably across the district.”

The board is expected to adopt its compensation plan for the 2019-20 school year in August.