Adam and Eve were created, by God, in a complete state of innocence. They had no concept of evil because God created them in an innocent, sinless state of perfection. They were naked, but it was not an issue with them.

But then something evil happened. Satan tempted them, enticing them to partake of the forbidden tree, the one God told them was never to be eaten from - the tree of knowledge of good and evil.”

They partook, and suddenly, because their eyes were open to knowledge, which God never intended for them, they were dumbfounded, even startled at their own nakedness. They tried to cover the shame of it by sewing fig leaves together.

“And they heard the voice of the Lord God walking in the garden in the cool of the day; and Adam and his wife hid themselves from the presence of the Lord amongst the trees of the garden.” Genesis 3:8

But God, being all knowing, and all powerful, knew where they were. They couldn’t hide from Him. He knew they had eaten of the forbidden fruit.

From that moment on, mankind has had knowledge of good and evil. Not only has man known about the distinction between good and evil, but he has also heartily indulged in evil, and then craves some more.

What if Adam and Eve had not sinned? We would have been walking about, naked today - only like the original condition of Adam and Eve, nakedness would not be an issue, since evil would not have prevailed.

Furthermore, in a sinless life in a perfect earth, you would have looked just as fresh and young at your 512,969th birthday as you did when you were born. You would always have a beautiful and perfect birthday suit.

There would be no aging - no wrinkling, no clogged arteries, no bags under the eyes, no stooped back, no ruptured spleens - no wet macular degeneration. There would be no violence, jealousy, envy, anger, murder, extortion, stealing or lying. There would be no need for politics because we would be under a complete, perfect, freedom-loving and joyful theocracy. There would be no thorns or poisonous snakes — no disease, famine, earthquakes, homelessness, or war. There would be no recall of cereals or other foodstuffs due to foreign matter making people sick.

No doors would be locked at night — in fact, we probably would have no need of a house. Most of all, there would be no sin - no evil.

There would be no doctors, no medical industry, no psychiatric hospitals, and no IRS - because there would be no need for money; There would be no preachers - since there would be no sin. In fact, I don’t know of one industry, invention, or service we would ever have needed in such a glorious society.

Well, obviously, you know by now, that’s not the kind of world we live in today. But God is the God of the second chance. In short, God will judge this evil world some time out in the future. It could be sooner than we think. People who have trusted Christ will go spend eternity with Him in Heaven, and simultaneously, the world will undergo the most horrendous tribulation it has ever seen. Then, at the end of seven years, Christ, along with His redeemed people, will come back, dressed in white, and inhabit a sinless earth in what is known as the Millennial Kingdom of Christ. He will rule with a rod of iron. (Revelation 2:26-27) There will be no violence, jealousy, envy, anger, murder, extortion, stealing or lying. It will be a time when lions and lambs will get along — it will be a time of total peace. The reason that 1,000 year period on earth will be so wonderful, is because Satan will be tied up, and will be unable to entice anyone to sin.

I believe that the kingdom will be God’s opportunity to demonstrate to us how He intended mankind and the world to exist originally before Adam fell.

You may ask, “How can I live in such a world in the future?” Remember, just as Adam fell, bringing sin’s curse upon all mankind, the “Second Adam” Jesus Christ, bore the weight of sin’s curse upon the cross, giving all who would believe in Him, eternal life by shedding His blood. “And so it is written, The first man, Adam, became a living soul. The last Adam (Jesus Christ) became a quickening (life-giving) spirit.” 1 Corinthians 15:45.

And when the 1000 years are up, Satan will, once again, try to have one last stand, but God will destroy him, sending him into outer darkness. The world will be purged and cleansed, God’s glorious 1500 mile square cubical, known as the New Jerusalem, will descend upon a purged earth, (Revelation 21:2-4) and there we shall live with Him throughout eternity.

Wouldn’t you like to be a part of that?

_____

Paul Gauntt currently serves as the pastor of First Baptist Church of Palmer.