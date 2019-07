Freer High School Buckaroo Cheer Squad received several awards at the recent NCA Cheer Camp.

The squad received the following awards first place band dance, first place cheer, Herkie award, two blue superior ribbons, one red ribbon, spirit stick, 11 All American nominees and two invitations to compete at the national competition. Lauren Garza was given an NCA application and Carolyn Hinojosa was chosen to be part of the All American Team.