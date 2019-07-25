Hector L. Villarreal was recently named as the newest site director for the Coastal Bend College - Alice campus.

Villarreal will replace David Sullivan, who will be retiring from Coastal Bend College after 27 years of service to the College at end of August.

Villarreal is currently the Interim Site Director of the Kingsville campus and is the Professor of Criminal Justice and is a Master Peace Officer.

“I am looking forward to this new position and plan on building upon that which has already been established by Mr. Sullivan. Mr. Sullivan has been a great mentor during my time with Coastal Bend College, and I would like to thank him and the administrators for their confidence in me to fill this position,” Villarreal said. “I am looking forward to working with the local school districts, and surrounding area residents to assist and meet their educational needs.”

Villarreal is a retired Special Agent, Criminal Investigator with the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Agency. Villarreal earned his Master of Science and Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of Colorado.