Community Action Corporation of South Texas is assisting South Texas heroes with housing through a program specifically for veterans.

The program serves veterans who are low income, homeless or at risk of becoming homeless in obtaining or maintaining safe and affordable housing through a grant from the Texas Veterans Commission.

“In this area, it's really hard to come across assistance for rental even for the general population,” said Valerie Alaniz, program manager. “These are men and women who fought for our country and having them homeless or not being able to provide for their families shouldn't be acceptable.”

“Last grant year, the grant helped 16 individuals in the five counties we serve who were in need of assistance,” she said.

The new grant year began on July 1st and will end in June of 2020.

“We aline this program with three other programs. Once they apply, we can see what kinds of services they need so we can get them the proper assistance all at one time instead of having them go to severals different locations,” Alaniz said. “It's not just about providing them with rental assistance, but also case management. The grant is temporary so we want to make sure that they can continue keeping a stable lifestyle... Part of the program is having contact with us at least once a month. So there is continuos communication for the year and we try to assist in many ways.”

Veterans from Aransas, Bee, Brooks, Cameron, Duval, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kleberg, San Patricio and Willacy Counties can apply for the program. CACOST helps with rental assistance and utilities.

Applications can be found at cacost.org under programs and Housing Texas Heroes. For more information on this program contact Victoria Pena-Garcia at 361-664-0145 ext. 2036.