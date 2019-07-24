One of two businesses that was destroyed in a fire two months ago officially reopened its doors to the community Wednesday morning.

“It's amazing. These last two months were a blur and I've been exhausted trying to keep things going," said Sandy Ramos, owner of Fashion's Hair Salon. “It's only been with the help of everyone, from friends and family to the City of Alice and God, of course, for guiding us to this place...It's amazing to get back to work and have so much support.”

In May, Fashion's Hair Salon and the neighboring business, Happy Daze Hookuh Lounge, was nothing but a pile of burned rumble after a fire tore through the building they had been at for more than 20 years.

Ramos along with her employees, friends, family and the Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for newest place of business located at 1186 East Third Street.

Don't be alarmed on finding the new place. Swing by the old business and park. Ramos and her employees are in the green house on the corner of Woodlawn and East Third Street.

“It's a blessing (to be next door to our old place) because our customers know us here. If they drive by they'll see us. Now we have a larger parking area,” Ramos said.

Fashion's Hair Salon first opened in 1988 at another location. It moved to Woodlawn Street in 1991.

“There’s been so much support and love from the community,” she said. “After the fire there were so many people willing in help in any way. We were overwhelmed by the love and support of people.”

Right now, the salon is only taking cash until they can get their phone line set up. This week, they are having a special haircut pricing for everyone for only $10.

Ramos continues to rebuild her business to what it was and more.