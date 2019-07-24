CALALLEN - Corpus Christi police were called to the intersection of Riverwood and Farm-to-Market 624 Wednesday morning after a man's body was found in a ditch.

Police were called around 7:15 a.m. Police said the man's body appears to have been involved in a traffic accident sometime in the overnight hours. The man is believed to be in his early 30's and may have been in the ditch for several hours before they received the call. A bicycle was found near the scene, but police couldn't say if it belonged to the man. Traffic investigators and the Medical Examiner's Office were at the scene.

Details as they emerge.