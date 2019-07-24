Students are preparing to head back to classrooms and are parents and guardians are searching for school supplies. In order, to ensure that students have essential school supplies many entities and community leaders have organized back-to-school events in Duval, Jim Wells and Nueces County.

Duval County

August 17

DeSouza Law PC's back-to-school backpack bash will be held in Freer at the Duval County Airport on Highway 44 from 2 p.m. till 4 p.m. Students from school districts from Duval County and the surrounding communities. Children must be present to receive a free backpack.

Jim Wells County

August 7

Community Action Health Center "Rock the Runway" back-to-school bash is scheduled for Aug. 7. There will be free food, school supplies and a fashion show by Wedding Lace. The event is from 1 p.m. till 3 p.m. at the KC Hall located at 1000 Cecilia Street.

August 17

The Jim Wells County Juvenile Probation Office will host their annual back-to-school bash on Aug. 17 at the JWC Fairgrounds. The event has approximately 30 vendors ready to pass out essential school supplies such as back packs, notebooks, pens and pencils, paper and crayons to students as they prepare for another school year. The event will be held from 10 a.m. till 1 p.m.

Nueces County

July 27

The 8th annual Operation Safe Return will be held at the American Bank Center on July 27 from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. Students can get free school supplies that will get them ready for a new school year. There will also be free parking.

August 7

A school supply giveaway hosted by State Representative Abel Herrero will be held on Aug. 8 at Robstown High School located at 609 Texas Highway 44 in Robstown. The event is from 4:30 p.m. till 6 p.m. Supplies and backpacks available for all grades. Immunizations and shots will also be provided for free as long as parents have their immunization records. For more information call 512-463-0462.

August 10

Petey's back-to-school bash will be held in Robstown on Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds. The event is from 10 a.m. till 1:30 p.m. with vendors such as Herman & Herman, PLLC passing out 500 free backpacks.