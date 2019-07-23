The Orange Grove Independent School District will hold its annual new student registration for all new students to the district. Any student who was not attending Orange Grove Schools at the conclusion of the 2018-2019 school year may be registered at new student registration.

New student registration will be held for grades pre-kinder through 12th on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Orange Grove High School. The times for the new student registration will be from 9 a.m. till 11 a.m. and from 1 p.m. till 3 p.m.

Parents need to bring the following documentation to the registration event:

Student Birth Certificate Student Social Security Card Student Immunization Record Parent/guardian drivers license Proof of Residency Showing Physical Address (in addition to drivers license) such as Current utility bill with name of parent/guardian and physical address or an official lease agreement with name of parent/guardian and physical address Any Records from Previous School Parents/guardians must show official documentation of proof of residency before their child(ren) can be registered for school. Orange Grove ISD does have an out-of-district student transfer program that was previously tuition based. As of the 2019-2020 school year, tuition will not be charged for students who wish to attend Orange Grove ISD but live outside of the boundaries of the district. Other quality control criteria such as good attendance, good grades, passing of STAAR tests, and good behavior are still required of initial out-of-district student transfers. Parents of students who live outside of the boundaries of the OGISD but would like for their child(ren) to attend may call 384-2495 ext. 1100 with any questions regarding the application process.