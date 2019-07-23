With school and football season around the corner, the Alice High School band has began practicing. Freshman are currently being taught how to properly hold their instruments and how to march properly.

On Tuesday, freshman students were outside pretending to hold their instruments as a band director instructed them on how to roll their feet to a marching beat. Upperclassmen are also helping train the younger band students.

Students are also learning music that will be featured at the Friday night football games and other events throughout the school year.