The Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco FFA was represented at the 91st Texas FFA State Convention last week by seven members.

A sea of blue and gold flooded Fort Worth for the annual event, which set a record attendance with more than 13,300 members and guests participating in convention activities.

The students at the convention are invested in leadership, agriculture and their communities. The convention theme, Illuminate, inspired students to focus on their positive and forget the darkness and negativity.

Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco FFA participants grew as a team, are excited to share what they’ve learned with their chapter, and are looking forward to another great year, according to Audrey Sepulveda, FFA sponsor.