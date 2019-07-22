AUSTIN — The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) approved $5,499,000 in financial assistance for the City of Alice from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund for the planning, design, and construction of a supplemental water source project on Monday.

The financial assistance will consist of $2,995,000 in financing, $1,025,000 in zero interest financing, and $1,479,000 in principal forgiveness.

The City of Alice intends to develop a second water source to ensure a reliable, drought resistant water supply and to reduce costs associated with the purchase and pumping of raw water from its current sole-source, the City of Corpus Christi.

The project contains two phases, with the first phase including planning and design of two groundwater wells and a reverse osmosis (RO) brackish groundwater treatment plant, as well as construction of the first groundwater well. The second phase, which is not included in the current funding, will include construction of the second groundwater well and the RO treatment plant.

"I am pleased that the TWDB has approved the City of Alice to receive $5.5 million in financial assistance to develop a new primary water source. This will help alleviate the concern of increased pumping costs to deliver raw water from Corpus Christi, and ensure the residents of Alice continue to receive critical water services during drought times," said Senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa. "Water security is one of the most pressing challenges of our time and is vital to the development of our society and economies. I applaud Alice officials for working together with the TWDB to invest in infrastructure for the city's future growth and provide safe drinking water to the city's residents."

Senator Hinojosa proudly represents the counties of Nueces, Jim Wells, Brooks, and a part of Hidalgo. Senator Hinojosa currently serves as Vice-Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, and serves on the Senate Committees on Property Tax; Natural Resources & Economic Development; Transportation; Agriculture; and Select Committees on Redistricting and Texas Ports.