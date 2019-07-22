Based on the immediate reaction in the room just more than a week ago, Amarillo Independent School District trustees made a great decision when they unanimously voted to change the name of Lee Elementary School to Park Hills Elementary School, replacing a tie to a Civil War figure with one that represents the subdivision where the school is located.

Moving from a name many found divisive to one that accentuates neighborhood inclusiveness demonstrates AISD trustees were listening to the people they represent. It marked the second name change for the school. In January 2018, according to our archives, the board voted 4-3 to shorten the school’s name from Robert E. Lee Elementary.

Since then, though, there had been a groundswell of support from residents to scrap the Lee name altogether. The district expedited the request and moved to handle it during the summer, ensuring the matter would not be a distraction throughout the upcoming school year. The estimated cost for the name change is $25,000 – consider it money well spent.

“We have 32,000 students in our district,” board member Robin Malone said afterward in our story. “Our district is the second-largest employer in the city. We should be a beacon of light to these students that there is hope. I think changing the name of the school goes a long way towards that goal. …We are voting on a name change, but it’s so much deeper than that.”

Indeed it is. During the board’s meeting, a number of citizens came forward to express support for the name change, pointing to perceptions and subtle messages that can have an impact on a wide range of issues, including student performance. Rather than dig in, board members leaned in. They listened. They heard. And they reacted. For that, they should be commended.

And the full impact of the decision may not be known for some time, but its effect will be important.

“I truly believe those implicit biases matter,” AISD Superintendent Doug Loomis said in our story. “If there are subtle messages that we are sending kids that somehow they don’t count, somehow they count less and it’s keeping them from being academically successful, I think we have a responsibility to do everything we can to remove those implicit biases.”

Every aspect of the learning environment matters these days, and educators work extremely hard to make sure students are positioned for success. The trustees are charged with the important responsibility of developing and implementing policies that ensure the district moves forward in a positive way that gives students the opportunity to maximize their potential as the leaders of tomorrow.

“I hope the educators at Park Hills and the parents spent time with the children and explain to them what this means,” Jerri Glover, a member of the executive committee of the Amarillo branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, said in our story. “It’s not just a name change, as Ms. Malone referenced, but it’s much more than that. It is historic for so many reasons.”

It’s the kind of story that should be shared and retold often through the years to come, and it’s the kind of story that can set the tone for an entire school year. Kudos to the AISD trustees for their willingness to tackle this issue, work through its contours and make a decision in the best interest of its stakeholders.