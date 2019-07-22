Matilda Almanza, Juan Jesus Arizpe III and Homero Mendoza were sworn-in Monday as the newest members in the Alice Police Department.

The three officers raised their right hand and took the oath to serve and protect the Alice community. They were sworn in by Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Richard De Leon.

Almanza has been with Alice PD for approximately two years as an evidence tech. Arizpe has also been with Alice PD for a total of 12 years in communications. Mendoza is straight out of the academy.

Each officer took an entry level exam and under went several different exams before qualifying. They are currently going through training with an Alice PD coordinator. Afterwards they will ride with a field training officer before they are allowed to hit the streets of Alice on their own.