Coastal Bend College (CBC) is pleased to announce the call for submissions for the 2020 CBC Wildlife Calendar. Each year, the College produces a wildlife calendar free of charge for members of the community and surrounding areas. The calendar features the work of South Texas photographers and over 3,500 are distributed to local businesses and individuals throughout the United States and all over the world.

Photographers maintain all rights to photos submitted. By submitting photos, the photographer allows Coastal Bend College to use the photos in promoting calendars. CBC will not sell any of the photos submitted.

The College’s Wildlife Calendar showcases the Coastal Bend region’s native birds, flowers, insects, vegetation and wildlife. Photographers who are interested in submitting their outstanding South Texas wildlife photos have until 5:00 p.m. August 2, 2019.

A three-person panel of local wildlife experts will judge the entries to select the photographs to be included in the 2020 calendar, which will be ready for distribution in time for the turn of the year.

all photographers should note that they are able to submit their entries via CD/DVD or USB flash drive. All photos must be submitted along with the 2020 CBC Wildlife Calendar Submission Form, which is available for download at www.coastalbend.edu/wildlife. Additionally, submissions will not be returned and photos may not be emailed as attachments.

Photo submissions may include flowers, insects, birds, reptiles, and animals that are native to the area, as well as photos that highlight regional landscape, vegetation, and character.

Photographers that are submitted for inclusion should be bright, exceptionally sharp with a prominent subject in the photo, and taken with high-quality camera settings suitable for printing at an 8 x 10-inch size. Prints and slides are not acceptable submissions.

For more information on the 2020 CBC Wildlife Calendar, please contact CBC Director of Marketing & Public Relations, Bernie Saenz at (361) 354-2258 or via email at bsaenz@coastalbend.edu