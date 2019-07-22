While I do like to keep everyone up to date and the newest eateries in Williamson County, the truth is being county commissioner keeps my schedule full and I often don’t have time to sit down for lunch or dinner. This has caused me to become somewhat of an expert at eating on the go.

If you won’t tell my wife (the amazing Kathy Boles), I’m somewhat a connoisseur of convenience store food. So, if you’ll indulge me, I’ll give you the highs and lows of eating on the go.

We’ll start with the ground rules. First, the establishment has to actually sell gas (diesel is optional, but recommended). The second is their “eatable” items need to come from under a heat lamp. (High bar, right?)

Wag-A-Bag

It’s no secret that I consider Wag-A-Bag more like an old friend rather than a convenience store, and therefore Megan Potts and her crew will always be first on my list.

Their food offerings are straight forward. Various hotdog items that pair well with their world famous fountain Dr. Pepper. You should always take advantage of any reason to get a Wag-A-Bag fountain Dr. Pepper. (Commissioner’s Tip: if you ever see a late model Crock Pot sitting on the Wag-A-Bag food counter that reminds you of your grandma, take a look inside. While the contents will vary, it usually contains some homemade tamales. If there are any left, you won’t be disappointed.)

Circle K

Because it lies directly on the path between my house and the county offices in Georgetown, I’m going to let you in on what I and apparently every busy house painting crew already know: the Circle K at the corner of Old Settlers and AW Grimes boulevards produces an amazing variety of foods.

Yes, I know you’re asking yourself whether “variety” is a good thing for a convenience store food. But how can so many hard-working and hungry tradesmen be wrong?

Choices like kolaches, hot wings and empanadas are all can’t-lose options, but I tend to tap the brakes when I get to their Earl Campbell Hot Links. The regulars swear by them, but late night memories from my college days (that I’m still coming to terms with) have prevented me from grabbing one.

Observation tells me the hot links pair well with both the 24-ounce versions of Red Bull and Bud Light.

Rudy’s

Yes, putting Rudy’s on this list is cheating, but they do meet the gasoline distribution qualifications. I am going to restrict the review to their grab and go section.

Their breakfast tacos and chopped bar-b-que sandwiches are always solid choices, but it’s their ice tea that keeps bringing me back. The tea is rich and full flavored and always freshly brewed.

(Commissioner’s Tip: I’m going to steer you away from their sausage wraps. They clearly use a different sausage in the wraps than in their restaurant and I find it less than spectacular.)

HEB convenience store

You’re going to need some instructions in that I’m talking specifically about the HEB convenience store at the corner of Gattis School Road and Texas 130, which does occupy the same building with a Whataburger (which is truly a remarkable combination). But we’re not talking Whataburger; we’re talking convenience stores.

I walk past the sushi and store brand potato chips to what is my favorite single item on this list: their egg rolls. Yes, you heard it here first, HEB’s egg rolls are the perfect food for the busy citizen on the go.

Not only are they tasty, but they have an amazing flaky crust that stands up to any heat roller. Perfect for both breakfast and lunch, they can be consumed while you’re in line to pay. Try them with a nitro cold brewed coffee from the cold case.

(Commissioner’s Tip: the HEB Convenience Store at the corner of Gattis School Road and Red Bud Lane carries Round Rock Donuts, and, well, I don’t think any further explanation is needed.)

No, 7-Eleven did not make my list for one reason and one reason only — they have sourdough buns for their hotdogs, tornados, tubular hamburgers, etc. Often dry, the bun pairs poorly with my Cherry Coke Slurpee.

I want to thank the Round Rock Leader for the opportunity to speak to you, and I want to thank you for taking the time to read. I look forward to talking to you again next month.

Is there a Commissioner’s Tip I missed or something you’d like to hear more about? Please reach out to me on social media and let me know.

Russ Boles is commissioner of Williamson County Precinct 4, which includes Hutto, Taylor and the eastern portion of Round Rock.