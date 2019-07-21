Aaron Watson, a country music artist from Amarillo, will return home Aug. 2 for a homecoming concert at the Starlight Ranch. AGN Media got the chance to catch up with Watson before his show and talk about his new album as well as how Amarillo has impacted him throughout his career.

AGN Media: This is your first full length since your 2017 album “Vaquero.” How did the creative process start for you for this new album “Red Bandana”?

Aaron Watson: I knew that “Red Bandana” was going to be released in 2019. I wanted to give the fans something extra special. 2019 marks the 20-year anniversary that I have been playing shows and making records… I wanted it to be a bit cinematic. I wanted it to have that Aaron Watson brand, but also something that was a little more fresh, new, different… I wanted this to be something that shows fans that after all these years, I’m still an independent artist and I make records for the fans… The response to the album has been incredible. People have been going nuts over it. For me, it’s such a good feeling. I poured my heart into this album so it’s so gratifying to see that people are enjoying it because that’s why I make music. I make music for the fans.

I’m super excited to come back to Amarillo. I can remember playing some of my first shows in Amarillo back in the day at the Golden Light Café. I’d come in one night or two nights early and I would print off a bunch of flyers and put flyers all over cars, cars in the mall parking lot, cars at the Midnight Rodeo. Anywhere that had cars, I would be out there promoting my show at the Golden Light Café. We played every year for years and years. It’s still fun when I come back to town to see the same people who come see my bigger shows that were the same people that packed the house at the Golden Light. I think at the Golden Light, if you had 60 people, it looked packed.

AGN Media: The album is 20 songs, which nowadays in the ages of streaming, you don’t see that very much anymore, as well as the cinematic nature of it. When I listened to it, the string arrangements really stood out to me all the way through. Was pushing somewhat normal country conventions with this album, with the style of some of the songs on the album, was that one of your goals?

Aaron Watson: I think so. I don’t think a lot of people look at me as an outlaw but my career, my business model, we are without a doubt the most outlaw business model in the music industry… We have been that from the beginning. I never wanted to be a national star. I fell in love with Texas music from listening to my dad’s old Willie and Waylon records or The Maines Brothers out of Lubbock, you know, Joe Ely. I fell in love with Texas music. I always wanted to be a Texas artist. I never wanted to be a mainstream, national artist. It’s really cool that my brand of music has enabled us to play all over the world. I think in the last four years, we played 41 states and 11 countries… It’s been a blessing that I have been able to play Texas music around the world. But, we are definitely bucking the system and I enjoy bucking the system.

AGN Media: In your answer, you mentioned listening to older records from your parents. That nostalgia aspect comes through some of the songs on the album. Why is it important to focus on the past and those past influences through some of your songs on the album?

Aaron Watson: I think it’s important to know where you came from. I start off the album with a song called “The Ghost of Guy Clark.” He’s my favorite songwriter. To me, Guy Clark is as big as Elvis. To me, he’s everything. I’ve been a fan of Guy my whole life. I have kids coming up to me saying “I love your new album. I love that song ‘Ghost of Guy Clark.’ I didn’t know who he was so I looked him up and now I love his songs too. I thought, ‘Oh man, that’s really cool.’ There was a little mom and pop restaurant there in Amarillo over near the old Sunset Mall area back in the day… and my dad and I used to go there and eat when I was little. They had a picture of that painting called Night Hawks by Edward Hopper. In my song “Legends,” I talk about this artist, Eddie Hopper. Every line in this album is connected to my heart. I was incredibly transparent. I think a lot of people see me on Instagram or Facebook and in interviews and that’s me putting my best foot forward. In the music, if you read the lyrics of “Trying Like The Devil” or “Old Friend,” there is a lot of lyrics where you can tell that I don’t always have it together. I’m a broken man sometimes. I think my fans deserve honesty.

AGN Media: Why is it important for your fans to know you came from Amarillo?

Aaron Watson: I don’t know if it’s important that my fans know that I came from Amarillo. I think it’s important for them to know my heart. I don’t think it’s where you are from. I think it’s who you are. Of course, I’m proud to be from Amarillo. Amarillo is such a wonderful place to be born and raised. I have a memory on every street in Amarillo. I can’t go anywhere without remembering, the nostalgia. I think it’s important for them to know who I am. I think it’s important for them to know that I love Jesus but that doesn’t mean I’m perfect… I’m so proud to be from Amarillo. My dad was a janitor and a disabled veteran and my mom was a school teacher there in town. We didn’t have a lot of money. We never got to take crazy vacations but we always went camping at Palo Duro Canyon. I always had everything I needed. Dad always made sure that I had a good baseball glove and new cleats. They always took care of me and I think when you listen to my music, it’s pretty obvious I’m a West Texas boy.

AGN Media: You end this album on an emotional note with a tribute to those who lost their lives at the Route 91 Harvest music festival. Why was it important to showcase that at the end of the album?

Aaron Watson: The song is called “58.” The song is also 58 seconds long. There was some design in that… We played the Route 91 festival a year before the tragedy. We played Vegas a few months after the shooting. Two young ladies came to my show in Las Vegas for National Finals Rodeo. One of them had been shot and wounded at the festival, she was in a wheelchair, and the other one, her best friend was shot and killed. She asked me to think about writing a song for the victims and their families. I just thought it would be really nice to be able to lift up those people who were so dramatically, incredibly impacted when they were wounded physically and mentally, and let them know that we are still thinking about you. You are in our thoughts and prayers and we love you. I think that song belonged last. It deserved to be the last song on the album.

AGN Media: Let’s talk a little about the show on Aug. 2. What should your hometown fans expect from this homecoming that you are bringing here?

Aaron Watson: We’ve got a new show. We are playing new songs. It’s exciting. It’s a ton of fun. I think we had 5,000 people who showed up the last time we played Amarillo. I didn’t want to bring the same show to town. I want to give them something new, something exciting… My manager was telling me that the tickets are flying off the shelves. That just makes me so happy. Amarillo is so good to me… Afterwards, I’m going to hang out at the merch booth, take pictures, give hugs, hi-fives and handshakes to everyone who is willing to wait for me afterwards. I’m also kind of excited about running by Doug’s BBQ before the show and getting two sausage sandwiches and a bowl of beans.

AGN Media: Why is it important for you to stay after the show, shake the hands of people who come to the Starlight Ranch to see you play?

Aaron Watson: I think they deserve that. I think I have a different perspective than most artists. I was doing that very same thing for those people at the Golden Light over on sixth street nearly 20 years ago. I was playing my show and then afterwards, hanging out. Back then, they didn’t have cameras on phones so there weren’t as many pictures being taken, but it was shaking hands and visiting with the people who were taking care of my family and my career. It’s no different now. Maybe we are selling more tickets… but it’s important that the fans know that “wow, this guy, he really appreciates us.”

Watson’s show is at 6 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Starlight Ranch, located at 1415 Sunrise Drive and will be performing with Ross Cooper and Ned Ledoux. General admission tickets for the show are $29 plus fees and can be purchased online at the Starlight Ranch website.