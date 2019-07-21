For the third consecutive year, Brown County residents responded digitally and chose their favorites, who were honored during the Brownwood Bulletin’s “Best of Brown County” event Saturday night at the Brownwood Coliseum.

Online voting decided the Best of Brown County — a people’s choice contest to determine favorite businesses, among other categories. Nominees were made by the public in April and voting took place from late May through mid-June.

“This is our signature event and a night to remember,” Brownwood Bulletin General Manager Melissa Horton said. “It’s a night for our business community to shine.”

The crowd of nearly 500 that attended walked the red carpet, sponsored by TXR Rockcrusher Railway, while South Park Medical Plaza sponsored cocktail hour. Dinner, provided by Diamond R Store and Cafe, followed just before the presentation the Best of Brown County awards.

Miss Texas Chandler Foreman served as the evening’s emcee, announcing the winners in over 130 separate categories covering topics such as Beauty & Health, Eat & Drink, Finance & Real Estate, Services, Shopping, Travel & Entertainment, Vehicle Dealers & Services, and Work & Lifestyle.

Foreman is in her last year at the University of North Texas. She is currently majoring in broadcast media with a minor in communications and hopes to graduate with honors and pursue an entertainment and life coaching career. Foreman’s social impact statement is “The Leader Within.” During her year as Miss Texas she plans to partner up with disadvantaged school districts within her community to ensure students know their potential is limitless.

Among the most notable awards, Jody Horton was voted Best Firefighter, Vance Hill was selected Best Law Enforcement Officer, Lisa Hunter received the most votes for Best Teacher and Good Samaritan Ministries was chosen as the Best Nonprofit/Charity for the third year in a row.

Voted as the Harriette Graves Person of the Year was Nanda Wilbourn. In its third year, the Harriette Graves Person of the Year award pays tribute to the former Bulletin reporter of 33 years who passed away in 2002. Graves’ passion was the local community, especially the creative arts, education of youth, care of pets, public health and safety — medicine, hospitals, fire and law enforcement — and public service — elected or volunteer. She also held a deep appreciation for veterans and American patriotism, which stems from her service in World War II in the U.S. Navy, and her work at the old Medical Arts Hospital before joining the Bulletin.

The evening concluded with the musical offerings of A.W. Rose and the Shadow Puppets.

The following is a complete list of the Best of Brown County winners:

BEAUTY AND HEALTH

• Best Audiologist/Hearing Aid Center: Heart of Texas Hearing Center

• Best Chiropractor: Dr. Amanda Campbell

• Best Cosmetic/Plastic Surgeon: Dr. James Fowler

• Best Counselor/Therapist: Athena Bean

• Best Dentist: Dr. Kyle Kirkland

• Best Fitness Center/Gym: Brownwood Fitness

• Best Hair Dresser/Barber: Tina Henry

• Best Hair Salon: Nathana’s Tanning and Hair Studio

• Best Health Food Store: Honey Bee Natural Foods

• Best Home Health: CMS Health Care

• Best Laboratory Services: Hendrick Regional Laboratory

• Best Medical Supply: Doc’s Drugstore

• Best Minor Emergency/Walk-In Clinic: Early One Source

• Best Nail Salon: Hawaiian Nail Bar

• Best Nurse: Beckie Elhers, CMS

• Best Optometrist: Dr. Stanley W. Cavett, TSO

• Best Personal Trainer: Krista Johnson

• Best Pharmacy/Drug Store: Doc’s Drugstore

• Best Physical Therapist: Scott King

• Best Physical Therapist Company: Action Physical Therapy

• Best Physician: Dr. Daniel Stewart

• Best Spa/Medical Spa: Fancy’s Day Spa

• Best Surgeon: Dr. Dan Stewart

• Best Tanning Salon: Nathana’s Tanning Salon, Boutique

• Best Therapeutic Massage: Fancy’s Day Spa

• Best Weight Loss Center: Anytime Fitness

• Best Yoga Studio: Brownwood Fitness

EAT AND DRINK

• Best Appetizer: Runaway Train

• Best Asian Food: Jolene’s Thai Cuisine

• Best Bakery: Flour Power Bakery

• Best Bar: Humphrey Pete’s

• Best Bartender: Barbie Chapman, The Hideout

• Best BBQ: Chipster’s BBQ Grill

• Best Breakfast: Red Wagon

• Best Burger: Diamond R Store and Cafe

• Best Carryout: Chick-fil-A

• Best Caterer: Diamond R Store and Cafe

• Best Catfish: Diamond R Store and Cafe

• Best Chicken: Chick-fil-A

• Best Coffee Shop: Common Grounds

• Best Country Cooking: Diamond R Store and Cafe

• Best Dessert: Flour Power Bakery

• Best Donuts: Shipley’s Donuts

• Best Food Truck: Chipster’s BBQ Grill

• Best French Fries: Chick-fil-A

• Best Happy Hour: Sonic

• Best Hot Sauce: La Botana Mexican Grill and Bar

• Best Ice Cream: Dairy Queen

• Best Liquor Store: Depot Liquor

• Best Margarita: La Botana Mexican Grill and Bar

• Best Mexican Food: La Botana Mexican Grill and Bar

• Best Milkshake: Doc’s Drugstore

• Best Pizza: Dominos

• Best Place to Dine: Prima Pasta

• Best Place to Have a Cold Beer: Humphrey Pete’s

• Best Salads: McAlister’s Deli

• Best Sandwich Shop: Steves’ Market and Deli

• Best Seafood: Sam’s Southern Eatery

• Best Service: Chick-fil-A

• Best Steakhouse: Section Hand Steakhouse

• Best Taco: Taco Casa

• Best Winery/Wine Bar: Spirit of Texas Winery

• Best Wings: Buffalo Wild Wings

FINANCE AND REAL ESTATE

• Best Accountant: Jane West, CPA

• Best Bank: TexasBank

• Best Credit Union: Mid Tex Federal Credit Union

• Best Home Inspection: Morgan Inspection Services

• Best Investment Firm: Edward Jones – Zane Barnes

• Best Loan Officer: Ray Garza

• Best Mortgage Lender: TexasBank

• Best Personal Loan Services: TexasBank

• Best Real Estate Agent: Marc Followwell

• Best Real Estate Company: Followwell Property Group – Keller Williams Realty

• Best Tax Services: H&R Block

• Best Title Company: Brown County Abstract

SERVICES

• Best Agricultural Services: Ag-Mart

• Best Appliance Repair: Southwest Appliance and Furniture

• Best Attorney/Law Firm: Jennifer Broughton

• Best Bail Bondsman: A-Action Bail Bonds

• Best Car Wash/Auto Detailing: Baird Brothers Express Car Wash

• Best Carpet Cleaning: Draco’s Janitorial and Auto Detailing

• Best Cleaning/Janitorial: Draco’s Janitorial and Auto Detailing

• Best Computer/IT Solutions: Legacy IT

• Best Concrete/Rocking: Ingram Concrete

• Best Convenience Store/Gas Station: Allsup’s

• Best Customer Service: Chick-fil-A

• Best Dance School: FEAT Studios

• Best Day Care: Little Dude Ranch

• Best Dirt Work/Excavation: Jeff Meadows Construction

• Best Dry Cleaner: Wilson Cleaners

• Best Electrician: Digger’s Diamond Electric

• Best Employment/Staffing Agency: Demand Staff

• Best Fence Constractor: Heart of Texas Fence

• Best Firearms Training: Brandon Johnson

• Best Flood and Fire Restoration: Tunnell Construction

• Best Funeral Home: Heartland Funeral Home

• Best Garage Doors/Exterior Doors: Overhead Door

• Best Heating and Air Conditioning Service: Martin’s Heating and Air

• Best Home Builder: Tunnell Construction

• Best Home Contractor/Repair/Remodeling: Tunnel Construction

• Best Industrial: 3M

• Best Industrial Transport: TXR

• Best Insurance Agent: Matt Williams

• Best Insurance Firm: Matt Williams State Farm

• Best Internet Service Provider: Harris Broadband

• Best Karate/Martial Arts School: Nobility Martial Arts

• Best Laundromat: Village Tubs

• Best Lawn Care: Top Cut Lawn Care

• Best Manufacturing Plant: 3M

• Best Paving: Junior Gonzalez

• Best Pest Control: Andy’s Pest Troopers

• Best Pet Groomer: Shelia King

• Best Pet Grooming: King’s Pet Grooming

• Best Photographer: Heather Nix

• Best Plumber: Black Plumbing

• Best Printing: Willie’s T’s

• Best Roofing: Lydick-Hooks Roofing

• Best Safety Supply: TASCO

• Best Satellite/Cable Provider: DIRECTV

• Best Self Storage: Ag-Mart

• Best Siding Company: Tunnell Construction

• Best Tattoo Artist: Jerry Crouch

• Best Taxidermy: Lone Star Taxidermy

• Best Towing: Welch Brothers

• Best Tree Surgeon: Brasher

• Best Veterinarian: Brown County Animal Clinic

• Best Welding/Fabrication: Barr Fabrication

• Best Windows: Early Glass and Brownwood Door

SHOPPING

• Best Antique Store: Junk and Disorderly Antiques

• Best Appliance Store: Southwest Appliance and Furniture

• Best Boutique: That Crane Store

• Best Consignment Shop: Good Samaritan Ministries

• Best Countertops: Heart of Texas Granite

• Best Feed and Seed Supply: Ag-Mart

• Best Floor Covering: Heart of Texas Flooring

• Best Florist: K LeShae’s Floral and Gift Boutique

• Best Furniture: Southwest Appliance and Furniture

• Best Garden Store/Nursery: Sliger’s Market

• Best Gift Store: Jacobs Family Pharmacy

• Best Grocery Store/Supermarket: United Supermarket

• Best Hardware Store: Weakley-Watson Hardware

• Best Home Electronics Store: Walmart

• Best Home Improvement Store: The Home Depot

• Best Jewelry Store: Nathan’s Jewelry

• Best Kids Clothing: Burke’s Outlet

• Best Lawn Equipment: Wildfire Truck Sales and Outdoors

• Best Mattress Store: Mattressville

• Best Meat Market: United Supermarket

• Best Men’s Clothing: Leon River Mercantile

• Best Pet Supplies: Pet Sense

• Best Portable Buildings: Early Trailer Sales

• Best Produce: Sliger’s Market

• Best Sporting Goods/Gun Store: Weakley-Watson Sporting Goods

• Best Vape/Tobacco Store: BAM! Vapor

• Best Women’s Clothing: Dazzling Divas

TRAVEL AND ENTERTAINMENT

• Best Campground/RV Park: Lake Brownwood State Park

• Best Event Venue: Sparkle and Spurs Wedding Venue

• Best Family Amusement: Camp Bowie Family Aquatic Center

• Best Golf Course: The Hideout Golf Club and Resort

• Best Hotel: Star of Texas Bed and Breakfast

• Best Local Musician: Coffey Anderson

• Best Place to Listen to Live Music: Wild Duck Marina

VEHICLE DEALERS AND SERVICES

• Best Auto Accessories: AutoZone Auto Parts

• Best Auto Body/Collision: Cen-Tex Body and Paint

• Best Auto Dealer Service Department: Stanley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Brownwood

• Best Auto Glass Repair: Brownwood Glass and Alignment

• Best Auto Repair-Independent: Trans-Texas Tire

• Best Car Salesman: Ricky McDaniel, Stanley

• Best New Car Dealer: Stanley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Brownwood

• Best Oil Change: Kwik Kar Oil and Lube

• Best RV Dealer: Kanar RV Sales

• Best Tire Center: Trans-Texas Tire

• Best Used Car Dealer: Car Corral

• Best Window Tint: Taylor’s Mini Mall

WORK AND LIFESTYLE

• Best Apartment Complex: Indian Creek Townhomes

• Best DJ/Radio Personality: Carl Wayne

• Best Radio Station: KOXE 101.3 FM

• Best Senior Living: The Chatfield Assisted Living Facility

• Best Place to Work-Large Business: 3M

• Best Place to Work-Small Business: Diamond R Store and Cafe

• Best Unique Business: Arrows and Oaks Homestead

• Best Local College: Howard Payne University

• Best Nonprofit/Charity: Good Samaritan Ministries

• Best Firefighter: Jody Horton

• Best Law Enforcement Officer: Vance Hill

• Best Teacher: Lisa Hunter

• Harriette Graves Person of the Year: Nanda Wilbourn