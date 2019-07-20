After the Fannin County Grand Jury recently met, the county turned over 23 bills of indictment and leading the charges are cred card abuse of the elderly and drug charges.

Thus far this year, Fannin County has had 185 indictments. Indictments are formal charges and are not evidence of of guilt. All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The following individuals were indicted during the month of July.

Patrick Boudreaux, 33, of Quinlan — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle;

Rebecca Budjenska, 36, of Howe — abandoning or endangering a child- criminal negligence;

Melissa Chavez, 23, of Bonham — manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance 4-200 grams, manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance under one gram, tampering or fabricating with physical evidence with the intent to impair, prohibited substance in a correctional facility;

Jose Gomez, 18, of Chandler — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle;

Carlton Gossett, 42, of Bonham — unauthorized use of a vehicle;

Kimberly Henton, 51, of Ivanhoe —driving while intoxicate third or more offense;

Jeffrey Hunter, 34, of Bonham — possession of a controlled substance under one gram- enhanced;

Jarius Jefferson, 20, of Shreveport, Louisiana — prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility;

Courtland Jones, 43, of Bonham — assault of a family/household member with previous convictions- enhanced;

David Kizer Jr., 29, Ravenna — manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance one to four grams;

Renea Morel, 46, of Greenville — credit card or debit card abuse of the elderly;

Elijah Morris, 36, of Bonham — theft of a firearm from an elderly individual and credit card or debit card abuse elderly;

Brandon Norris, 41, of Telephone — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle with previous convictions-enhanced;

Michael Peal, 54, of Bonham — burglary of a habitation;

Christopher Poole, 19, of Palestine — sexual assault of a child;

William Renfro, 27, of Bonham — continuance violence against family- enhanced;

Terry Trammell II, 34, of Ravenna — indecency with a child sexual assault- enhanced;

Billy Wallace, 44, of Leonard — assault of a family/household member with previous convictions;

Mark Wilburn, 47, of Ladonia — manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance under one gram- enhanced