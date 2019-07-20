A body was found early Saturday after firefighters extinguished a blaze at a Northeast Austin home, authorities said.

The Austin Fire Department said it was called to the home in the 8300 block of Loralinda Drive in the Heritage Hills neighborhood shortly after midnight. They found the residence fully engulfed in flames. After the blaze was extinguished, authorities said they found a body inside the home.

Austin police homicide detectives responded to investigate. No information about the victim was immediately available. Authorities said the body has been taken to the medical examiner's office to be identified.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire. They estimated damage at $220,000 for the structure, which was a total loss, and $55,000 for its contents.

