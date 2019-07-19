Springs Fellowship hosts speaker

The Springs Fellowship, 6109 114th St., is hosting an Encounter Night with John Thomas from 6-9 p.m. Sunday.

Thomas, president of Streams Ministries, has a strong teaching, prophetic, and fathering gift.

John and Dawna Thomas were saved out of the drug culture in 1996. Personally mentored by John Paul Jackson, they’ve been on staff with or have worked alongside Streams Ministries since 2004.

John pastored The Bridge Metrowest for five years before he and Dawna stepped out into full-time itinerant ministry.

Childcare will be provided and no registration is required.

For more information, visit www.thespringslubbock.com or call (806) 795-3885.

Church of Christ hosts speaker

Lubbock's Third Street Church of Christ, 2012 Third St., is hosting a Gospel Meeting with Al Felder from July 24 at 6:30 p.m. and concluding July 28 at 4 p.m.

Felder is a preacher with the Church of Christ in Brookhaven, Mississippi.

Want to know what God’s word really says? Come join us for a series of timely lessons that are sure to challenge us all to draw closer to God. Ever wonder why there are so many religious groups? Come and find the answers.

For more information, visit www.lubbockchurchofchrist.org

St. John the Baptist hosts spirituality event

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 9810 Indiana Ave., will host "Spirituality: A Closer Walk with God," at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 23.

Deacon Severo Alvarado will be presenting the event, which aims to help others grow spiritually in God, which requires discipline that is centered in the Word of God in scripture.

Once this discipline is gradually mastered, the Holy Spirit is manifested in abundance within those who desire to delve into the mysteries of the heart of God.

The event is open to the public.

Benefit golf tournament scheduled

The annual Holy Spirit two-person golf scramble is scheduled for Saturday, July 27, at Meadowbrook Golf Course.

The scramble, which benefits the Holy Spirit Field of Dreams, has a shotgun start at 8 a.m.

Sign up is $60 per person or $120 per team. Each play may purchase two mulligans for $10.

Prices will be awarded on the top low gross team and two low net team.

To sign up to play or for sponsorships, call Bud Grossman at (806) 686-1230 or email budg@cthglawfirm.com

Buddhist Center hosting meditation class

The Bodhichitta Kadampa Buddhist Center, 6701 Aberdeen Ave., is hosting Meditation for Happy Days with Buddhist teacher David Shea, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27.

Attendees will learn how meditation can help maintain a healthy balance of inner peace and happiness, so we can be the best version of ourselves. This class will teach attendees how to meditate, and how to use different types of meditation to change attitudes and behaviors.

The schedule for the class is: Session 1, 10-11:15 a.m.; break, 11:15-11:45 a.m.; and second session, 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost is $20 for adults and $15 for students.

For more information, visit meditationinlubbock.org or call the center at (806) 787-2499.

CTK hosting evening of special music

Christ the King Cathedral, 4011 54th St., is hosting "An Evening with Deacon Wesley Beal" at 7:30 pm. Saturday, Aug. 3.

Deacon Wesley has graduate performance degrees in both piano and organ. He will present a 60-minute program of organ and piano music, including some classical pieces for both instruments (Bach, French Noels, Chopin, Debussy and Rachmaninov) and several of his own improvised arrangements for piano of well-known Catholic hymns.

The event is free followed by light appetizers and time to visit with Deacon Wesley in the Church Parlor.

For more information, visit www.ctkcathedral.org or call the church office at (806) 792-6168.

Diocese hosts vocations camps

The Diocese of Lubbock has scheduled a Quo Vadis vocations camp for Aug. 5-7 for young men ages 13-17. The camp begins on Monday at 8 a.m. and ends Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Also scheduled is a Fiat Camp on Aug. 7-9 for young women, ages 13-17. This camp begins Wednesday at 3 p.m. and ends Friday at 4 p.m.

Both camps will take place at Plains Baptist Camp in Floydada. Cost is $50. Transportation is provided by the Diocese of Lubbock.

Leaders of the camps are priests, seminarians, deacons, lay men, women religious, lay women, deacons’ wives. Scholarships are available.

For more information, contact Father Rene or Sister Olivia at 806-792-3943 Registration forms can be downloaded from our website at www.catholiclubbock.org/Vocations.html.

Fresh Fire Fellowship hosts prophetic ministry

Fresh Fire Fellowship, 3602 Frankford Ave., will host a prophetic weekend with Mickey and Sandie Freed of Sandie Freed Ministries Aug. 16-18, starting at 6 p.m. nightly.

Sandie Freed is the co-Senior Pastor of Lifegate Church International, a racially and culturally diverse ministry in Hurst. She is the founder and director of Lifegate Leadership Institute where saints (in active ministry and also the marketplace) are trained and equipped to be effective ministers for the Kingdom of God. She has also pioneered the School of the Prophetic Ministry since 1988 in the Texas region.

She has authored 14 books and various articles for magazines such as Charisma and The Voice and has been on numerous radio programs as well as television interviews.

For more information, visit www.freshfirefellowship.com or call (806) 792-3229.

Oakwood UMC offers Bible school

Oakwood United Methodist Church, 2215 58th St., will offer a one-day Bible school from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, at the church.

Children ages 3 years to entering sixth grade this fall are welcome to come and learn about the "Fruits of the Spirit."

Registration begins at 9:45 a.m. the day of the school.

For more information, call (806) 792-3321.

Raffle raises funds for coats

Knights of Columbus 13804 from Lubbock's Saint Elizabeth Parish will raffle a Texas Tech football helmet signed by Patrick Mahomes II to help raise funds for the annual Coats for Kids drive.

Tickets for this raffle are $5 each. The drawing will be held on Oct. 3.

The Coats for Kids initiative has provided more than 230,000 coats for children since 2009.

Tickets may be purchased from any Knights member, or by calling the church office at (906) 762-5225.

