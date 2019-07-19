CORPUS CHRISTI – An arrest was recently made in connection with the death of 41-year-old Lisa Santos.

Santos died at a Corpus Christi hospital on July 12 from a gunshot wound, according to published reports.

Larry Ramos of Corpus Christi was booked into the Nueces County jail for the alleged shooting, police said. He was located Tuesday, June 16 in the 1400 block of Coahuila Street.

Corpus Christi police officers were called to the area of Cleo and Headley Streets in reference to a shooting on July 11 at approximately 10 p.m. When officers arrived they found Santos lying in the street with a gunshot wound to her head, according to police.

Police said there was an altercation between the victim and her boyfriend before the shooting. Witnesses attempted to intervene. This is when Ramos his gun several times in the air. Ramos and other witness drove to the intersection where the couple was fighting.

According to police, the victim's boyfriend approached the vehicle in an "aggressive manner" and Ramos shot at him. Ramos' missed the victim's boyfriend and struck the victim in the head.

Detectives interviewed witnesses and obtained a warrant for Ramos, who was found Tuesday in the 1400 block of Coahuila Street.

Ramos was charged with murder.

Police urge anyone with information to call Detective Julio Ramos at 361-886-2892 or Crime Stoppers at 361-888-8477.