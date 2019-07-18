At 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, about 20 Central Texas residents were eagerly waiting at a barn inside Commons Ford Ranch Metropolitan Park as the sun rose in the pink sky. The early hour didn’t deter the group from quietly chatting about what bird species they might discover during their field trip within the 40-acre hidden gem that is the park’s prairie, now home to 268 species of birds.

Texas Ornithological Society president Shelia Hargis led the birders down a pathway through the flat fields, detouring to a new bird blind dedicated in June as “Rusty’s Perch,” in memory of park advocate Rusty Osborne. Hargis also co-chairs the Travis Audubon Society’s Commons Ford committee.

“For Travis County, Commons Ford is the second-highest ‘hot spot’ for birds,” Hargis said.

Twelve-year old Caleb Helsel, a rising seventh-grader at Hill Country Middle School, spotted a Painted Bunting from a distance during the field trip. Despite his youth, Helsel said he’s been at the pastime for about three or four years now, introduced to the hobby by his father. He credits the local birding community for pushing his interest further.

“It’s an amazing hobby,” Helsel said. “It really connects you with nature and it’s a lifelong thing.”

But this bird habitat didn’t always exist.

Although the 215-acre park at 614 N. Commons Ford Road in western Travis County may date back to an 1880 ranch, a 2010 restoration of the prairie land, led by Ed Fair, enabled birds to thrive in the area.

“The middle of the park, which is now the prairie, was just a field and it looked like ‘amber waves of grain,’ monochromatic,” Fair said.

When Fair brought a fellow birder to the park that, at the time, contained only a few bird species, he learned the invasive grasses didn’t provide the right habitat for the feathered flock.

“The birds we got in there were just passing through,” Fair said of the former grassland. “They (were) looking for something but they (were) not going to stay because they can’t get any of the things they need — they can’t get shelter, they can’t get food from it or protection — so they’re going to move on.”

Fair’s friend commented the field could, instead, be full of a certain prairie grass that would create a nice habitat for the birds.

“That planted the literal and figurative seed for me,” Fair said.

Fair, along with an ad hoc volunteer group, coordinated grants and funding from 2010 to 2015, turning the field into a prairie that ultimately morphed into a bird paradise.

Seventy types of seeds were planted to restore the prairie, with 90 birds sighted after native plants were reinstituted in the grounds, Travis Audubon statistics show.

“(Fair) pretty much showed the birding community how amazing Commons Ford is as a birding location,” Hargis said. “Many more birders now come to that park and know about that park because of his efforts to put it on our radar.”

Today, a Travis Audubon committee oversees the maintenance and welfare of the prairie, including prescribed burns that rid it of invasive grasses, reinvigorating the native grasses to attract more birds, Fair said. The burns are also used to train firefighters, a dual benefit, he said.

Field trips are conducted on the prairie, free and open to the public with registration on the Travis Audubon’s website.

Data about the prairie continues to be gathered, with St. Edwards University using the land as a field study for students to identify the species harbored on the plain, Fair said.

“Lots of little fingers continue to go on in different directions arising either directly in the prairie or because of the prairie,” he said.

The park falls under the purview of the Austin Parks and Recreation Department.

Recently, Commons Ford has come under fire, with city officials considering selling about 100 acres of the park, including a portion of the prairie, along with other park properties, Hargis said. The sale was discussed as a means of raising funds to replace potential upcoming budget shortfalls, she said. Travis Audubon caught wind of the discussion to possibly sell the parkland, objecting to these efforts.

“As I understood it, (the prairie) would be sold with a conservation easement,” Hargis said. “It’s not like the prairie would have been destroyed, asphalted over and a playground put in. But it would have been sold so all of the people who love walking around that prairie, which includes birders and nonbirders, wouldn’t have had access to that anymore.”

When the prairie was a non-native area, she said people would walk through the parcel because it was “kind of boring and not very attractive.”

“Now that it’s restored and there’s 70 to 80 species, nearly all of them in bloom, I’ve seen wedding photographers out there taking pictures, with the prairie as a backdrop,” Hargis said. “It has just become this beautiful place for everybody who knows about it. Not just the birders, but the birds have really responded to it.”

Marti Bier, chief of staff for Austin City Council Member Jimmy Flannigan, who was out of town, said Flannigan has commented often that the city will need to take “some new, creative approaches” to budget for its assets and amenities in light of legislative tax caps recently imposed by the State of Texas.

“Along with a number of environmental and neighborhood stakeholders, Flannigan had been exploring various parcels of parkland that could be utilized in different ways, including pieces of Commons Ford,” she said in an email.

Bier said the idea did not include a proposal to use Commons Ford in a way that wasn’t consistent with an environmental preserve and that the proposal has “been dropped.”