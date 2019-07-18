Texas Parks and Wildlife is offering tips on how to stay safe from wildlife after bobcats were spotted in Round Rock and Pflugerville neighborhoods.

The Round Rock Ranch Homeowners Association reported a bobcat walking behind a house on Red Rock Drive at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

"Please be careful, watch your kids and pets," the Round Rock HOA warned in a Facebook post, which contained a photo of a bobcat running near a creek.

Another resident posted last week that she'd seen a bobcat in the Villages of Hidden Lake neighborhood where she lives in Pflugerville.

Texas Parks and Wildlife spokesman Steve Lightfoot said there is no reported rise of bobcat sightings in the area that should be a concern for residents. While they are one of the most common wildcats in North America and live throughout Texas, he said it is rare to spot one, let alone get a photo of one in nature.

"They are pretty shy and don't typically have a lot of curiosity or hang around," he said. "They're remarkable animals and the fact that you have an occasion to capture photos of one is pretty amazing."

He said bobcats can often be confused with feral cats and mountain lions. The mostly nocturnal animals can be identified by their more-pointed ears and bob tails. They are usually between 15 and 20 inches long, with 20-inch tall shoulders and a 6-inch tail.

Lightfoot added that bobcats are typically secretive and try to avoid confronting humans.

Pflugerville Animal Shelter Director Rhonda McLendon said the shelter often gets calls on bobcat sightings and other wildlife, like coyotes. "It's not something we track but we do get calls about sightings," she said. "They live out here and are sighted from time to time."

Lightfoot said the sightings could be spurred by new developments in the area, like the Round Rock Kalahari Resorts and Convention Center.

"Anytime we're seeing large-scale construction and clearing for a neighborhood or shopping center, people are going to notice wildlife coming through like coyotes, bobcats, small animals, even snakes," he said.

If you encounter a bobcat, Lightfoot said they are not aggressive. He advised making loud noises, standing your ground and not running away.

He also encouraged anyone on a walk to carry a flashlight at night and a walking stick, and to be aware of their surroundings.

He added that for people wanting to grab a photo of a bobcat: keep your distance. "I definitely wouldn't recommend taking a selfie with one," he said. "They might not like that."

Lightfoot said a bobcat's diet consists mainly of rodents, snakes and small animals. They can sometimes confuse small pets for prey.

He said to keep an eye on pets and avoid leaving them outside, if possible. He also recommended not leaving pet food scattered about and never to feed a bobcat. "We don't want to create a situation where the animal is going to linger," he said.

McLendon said if residents spot a bobcat or other wildlife acting strangely, sick, disoriented, stumbling around or acting aggressively toward people and animals, to contact the animal welfare services as they could be rabid. The Pflugerville Animal Welfare Services is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day except Wednesdays. Staff can be reached by phone at 512-990-7387. Contact the Pflugerville Police Department at 512-990-6700 after hours.

Round Rock animal control officers can be reached at 512-218-5500.