Thursday forecast for Austin: It is going to be hot all day!

Skies will be mostly sunny as temperatures climb to a high near 98 degrees during the day, the National Weather Service said. A high of 100 degrees was recorded at Camp Mabry on Tuesday and Wednesday, and it could happen again on Thursday, so make sure you're drinking lots of water, wearing sunscreen and staying indoors if you can.

The heat index for the day will be as high as 106, forecasters said. A heat index combines relative humidity with air temperature to more accurately measure how hot outside will feel to your body. In other words, it's going to feel unbearably hot outside even if temperatures stay in the 90s.

Skies will be mostly clear in the evening and overnight temperatures will stay above 75 degrees, forecasters said. Balmy south-southeast winds from the Gulf blowing 10 to 15 mph could have gusts as high as 20 mph.

The highest chance of rain appears next week as early as Tuesday. But in the meantime, here's a look at the weekend, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot with a high near 99 and a heat index of 108. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 76. South-southeast winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 98. Mostly clear at night with a low around 75. South-southeast winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 98. Mostly clear at night with a low around 75.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 97. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 75.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 94. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain and a low around 74.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 93.