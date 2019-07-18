A line formed outside the Alice High School old gym Thursday for the annual Walk-with-Pride Foundation Program.

Parents and children searched for the right shows based on their shoe sizes from hundreds of shoes. Each child picked their unique style and favorite colors for their new shoes.

The Corpus Christi Association of REALTORS® has been helping Alice Independent School District students for more than 35 years by generously donating money used to enusre that children in Corpus and Alice have shoes.

Since 1983, when Walk-with-Pride began, the goal was to collect sufficient dollars to be able to give away 100 pairs of shoes - a lofty goal at the time, but one that has been surpassed many times over in the ensuing years.