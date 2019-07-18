Craving a carton of chocolate ice cream but can't find your car keys? Never fear, Favor is here!

The Texas-based food delivery service will celebrate National Ice Cream Day this Sunday, July 21 by offering Austin residents free pints of H-E-B Creamy Creations with no delivery charge.

The promotion is available from 11am-5pm on Sunday via the Favor app or favordelivery.com. Click on the "National Ice Cream Day" banner to add a pint of 1905 Vanilla, Strawberry, Mexican Hot Chocolate or Texas Starry Night (chocolate ice cream swirled with cookies & cream) to your cart. Add promo code "ICECREAMDAY" at checkout and place your order.

There is a limit of one order per customer and customers are still expected to tip their food runner. A Favor press release recommends $2 at minimum.

If you'd rather run to the store yourself, a pint of H-E-B Creamy Creations select costs $1.85.

H-E-B acquired Favor in 2018.