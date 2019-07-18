The dog days of summer are upon South Texas and Christus Family Medicine wants to remind everyone to do their best the keep cool and hydrated during these days of intense heat. With temperatures soaring into the triple digits, staying cool is necessary.

Kristen Sosa, Nurse Practitioner at CFM wants residents to know that the best thing they can do is to stay hydrated.

“A lot of people think, ‘if I’m not thirsty, I don’t need to drink’,” said Sosa, “but that is not the case.”

Sosa is no stranger to the South Texas heat. She grew up in Raymondville and always “had a desire to help people in some form or fashion.” That desire led her, eventually, to obtain a bachelor’s degree in Biology from Texas A&M Kingsville and to obtain her Nurse Practitioner’s license from Texas A&M Corpus Christi, which she did all while raising her family. Sosa is the proud mother of three young girls and loves to use her prescriptive and diagnostic abilities to help her community.

Sosa reminds everyone that nothing is a substitute for good, old-fashioned water. She points out that caffeine is a diuretic, which has the opposite outcome of hydration. And while sports drinks may seem like a good option, they are high in sugar and not necessary unless the drinker is involved in very strenuous activity.

Skin protection is another important issue in the hot summer months. Sosa encourages avoiding peak sun hours (1-3 p.m., generally) and wearing sunscreen and SPF clothing when possible.

“Put on sunscreen and then the SPF clothes when you’re headed out during the day. Even if it’s cloudy you can still get fried,” said Sosa. “Take care of your outdoor activities in the morning or the evening and stay indoors during the afternoon if possible.”

Christus Family Medicine is located in front of Christus Spohn Hospital and is a family practice center. They are accepting new patients, ages seven and up, and can perform a wide variety of both preventative and acute care.

For more information on the practice or to schedule an appointment, call 361-661-8390.