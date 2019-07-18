Alice Rotarians will honor the late William "Bill" Edward Findley Jr. on August 7 with a memorial dinner at the Alice Country Club.

Findley was the founder and CEO of Findley Engineering Service Company (FESCO). He passed away in August of 2018 at the age of 96.

Findley's fellow Rotarians wanted to honor his memory by acknowledging the impact he had on the lives of his family, friends and the community through his sense of humor and love of life.

He had been a Rotarian since 1971. He held several positions and was the fundraising “genius.” He had lunch every Wednesday with his fellow Rotarians at the Alice Country Club.

To attend the first Bill Findley Memorial Dinner make arrangements with Nena Castillo-Pitts at 361-562-3133 or with Gail Hoffman at 361-688-0133. Tickets are being sold for $25 per person which includes a meal or $250 for a table of 8 which also includes meals. Deadline is August 1.

Proceeds from the event will go towards a scholarship in memory of Findley.