SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Mini Cheer Camp is looking for young children to participate in the annual event.

The cheer camp will be a three-day event starting Monday, July 29 at the Bernanda Jaime Junior High gym.

The fee is $30 per child and each additional sibling is $20. Children must by 4 years old and up. Dress code for camp participants will be a white shirt and blue shorts. On performance day, mini cheerleaders must wear their mini cheer shirt with blue shorts.

All registered and paid participants are eligible to perform at the halftime show at the Vaqueros homecoming football game.

For more information call 361-279-3382 ext. 3234.