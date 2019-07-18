Alice Municipal Court will have court on Monday, July 22 with Judge Edelia Gonzalez-Lemon presiding. Offenses range from assault to possession of drug paraphernalia.

Some of the cases are:

Rosaura Banuelos for open container Pedro Buentello for burning trash on private property Ruben Gonzalez for possession of drug paraphernalia Jason Guerra for speeding more than 10 percent above posted limit 60 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone Eloisa Meza for possession or discharge of fireworks in city limits George Neal for obstructed view through windshield Ramiro Ramirez for assault Kimberly Reyna for theft Daniella Rodriguez for theft Reminder these are just some of the cases for Monday.