Alice City Manager Michael Esparza presented Jim Wells County Habitat for Humanity (HFH) members Sandra Bowen and Melissa Trevino a certificate of occupancy on Tuesday.

The certificated issued means the Farias family can move into their new Habitat for Humanity home on Mary Vera Street.

Roy and Monica Farias along with their children are the recipients of the 16th JWC Habitat for Humanity home. They, along with community volunteers and Care-a-Vanners, have put countless hours of sweat equity and finances into the home.