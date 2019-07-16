Williamson County Attorney Dee Hobbs said he is unable to prosecute approximately 50 marijuana possession cases due to a new state law legalizing hemp.

Hobbs said any misdemeanor charges for marijuana possession in the county filed after June 10 — when the law went into effect — are not moving forward in court because the legislation inadvertently created a legal loophole. Because marijuana and hemp look very similar, testing the percentage of THC — the ingredient in both pot and hemp that makes people high — is now pivotal in prosecuting any of the charges.

Prosecutors would need to determine whether any suspected pot is actually an illegal substance by testing whether the amount of THC is above the legal limit of 0.3%. Without that testing, Hobbs said prosecutors cannot prove guilt without a reasonable doubt.

“I feel I don’t have the ability to properly (prosecute) without testing the substance,” he said. “Because right now that makes all the difference in the world.”

The county attorney’s office is among numerous others throughout the state that are dropping pot possession charges. Travis County prosecutors earlier this month announced that they were rejecting 93 marijuana possession cases filed in the three weeks since Gov. Greg Abbott signed the hemp legislation. Among those cases, 32 were felonies and 61 were misdemeanor charges.

Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore said labs at the Austin Police Department and the Department of Public Safety that determine illegal substances will take as much as 12 months before they can determine THC concentrations.

“Our only other option will be to pay private labs for each submission. Additionally, the testing lab will have to be paid to testify, which will incur additional expense,” Moore said in a statement last month. “And, of course, since we only know of one lab that is presently able to do this testing, the time to get results could be quite lengthy.”

Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick said since he faces fewer felony cases involving marijuana possession, his office has more flexibility in choosing which cases to prosecute. He said the state law was clearly not written to legalize marijuana.

“We’ll have to ask a few more questions and learn from each case,” he said. “An officer may have to develop more information to understand whether it’s marijuana or hemp.”

But Dick noted how the new state law creates a difficult foundation for prosecution and offers no clear direction on how possession cases should be handled.

“I don’t quarrel in how each district attorney handles it, because it’s confusing,” he said. “It certainly needs to be clarified. This could have been drafted much cleaner.”

Hobbs said he held a meeting on Friday with local law enforcement agencies to further discuss the state law. While he did not give direction in how police or the sheriff’s office should handle possession cases, he said there is an understanding that any cases coming to his office will be difficult to prosecute.

“Things may change and I’ll keep them apprised on my standpoint. But as of now, we don’t have a method for testing,” he said.

Hobbs said while law enforcement may provide ample evidence corroborating guilt — such as someone admitting to owning the marijuana or an officer witnessing someone smoking it — it does not necessarily hold up in court. For example, he said a previous case involved someone admitting guilt only to have the testing lab find out the person did not possess an illegal substance.

Hobbs added that law enforcement can still file charges and hold any confiscated marijuana until testing capabilities are available. But he said it’s difficult to say when he will be able to prosecute those cases.

In a statement, Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks said he is reviewing the state law to determine whether a procedural change is necessary.

“If so, (we) will engage in a period of training and implementation of the new procedures,” he said. “As always, the Round Rock Police Department will enforce laws as stipulated by legislation.”

Hobbs said if the state law had been implemented in the fall instead of the summer, county prosecutors could have more effectively handled the changes, instead of each one searching for a solution.

“Every legislative cycle, there are always adjustments,” he said. “This has been one of the more difficult ones. This is probably the most difficult legislation I have seen in some time.”