Join us at Speer Memorial Library in Mission on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, for a discussion of one of the great literary works of the twentieth century, Murder on the Orient Express, to take place in the library’s Community Room at 5:30 p.m. in Spanish, and at 6:30 p.m. in English. Everyone is welcome to attend and discuss the book.

On a winter’s morning in the early 1930s, private detective Hercule Poirot, having come from London to Syria, has just finished an investigation there, and boards a train in Aleppo. Reaching Istanbul, Turkey, the following evening, he hopes to spend a few days sightseeing in that ancient city.

But, on arriving at his hotel, he receives a telegram instructing him to return to London immediately. So, that same evening, he leaves Istanbul on the legendary Orient Express, bound for Paris, and on to Calais on the English Channel.

Encountering heavy snowfall in northern Yugoslavia on the following night, the train is forced to stop because of a large snowdrift blocking the tracks. The next morning finds the train still stopped—and a passenger lying dead in his sleeping compartment from a dozen stab wounds. Adding to the mystery, the compartment door had been locked from the inside.

With the Orient Express stranded in heavy snow, and a murderer on board, Mr. Poirot is called upon to solve the crime before anyone else is killed.

Written by world-renowned author Agatha Christie, and first published in 1934, Murder on the Orient Express is a classic, who-done-it mystery crime thriller, and one of the best-known of her many detective novels.

We will have some copies of the book available for check out to those who sign up for the book discussion, or you can stop by our Reference Desk, or call at 580-8754, and we will try to obtain a copy for you via Interlibrary Loan.

For more information, or to sign up for the book discussion, please call William Renner at 580-8754. You can also register at the Reference Desk, or by email at reference@missiontexas.us.