SOUTH AUSTIN

Learn to Ride event

scheduled for Saturday

The Citywide Learn to Ride event will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Dittmar Recreation Center, 1009 W. Dittmar Road.

The event will feature BikeStart classes from 10 a.m. to noon, a parent clinic from 10:15 to 11 a.m., bring-your-own-bike safety checks from mechanics, healthy snacks and bicycle swag. Registration is required.

To register: info@ghisallo.org.

LAKEWAY

Blood drive Saturday

at Activity Center

We Are Blood will host a Lakeway community blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Lakeway Activity Center, 105 Cross Creek.

Prospective donors with appointments are given priority during the donation process, but walk-ins are welcome. Donors who are unable to schedule an appointment at their desired time may email the coordinators to be added to a standby list.

Donors need to be in generally good health, at least 17 years old and weigh 115 pounds or more for whole blood donations. Photo identification is required. Organizers recommend donors eat a good meal and drink plenty of fluids beforehand. Donors will receive one free movie pass from Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas.

For more information: weareblood.org and search Group Code A197; lakewaycommunityblooddrive@gmail.com.

GEORGETOWN

Elections Department

to be closed Thursday

The Williamson County Elections Department, 301 SE Inner Loop, will be closed to the public for training Thursday.

Training will focus on instruction on the county’s new voting system. Regular hours will resume Friday.

For more information: wilco.org/elections.

DRIPPING SPRINGS

Give feedback July 23

on design of schools

A schematic design community input meeting for the new Walnut Springs Elementary School/Dripping Springs Middle School project will begin at 6 p.m. July 23.

The meeting will be in the Walnut Springs Center for Learning and Innovation, 300 Sportsplex Drive.

Architects for the project gathered parent, staff and community feedback this spring and will make a schematic design presentation. Following the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to give feedback.

CEDAR PARK

Get one-on-one help

with computers Friday

The Cedar Park Public Library, 550 Discovery Blvd., will offer a One-on-One Computer Help program at 9:30, 10, 10:30 and 11 a.m. Friday.

Attendees can improve their skills in email, basic internet searching, Microsoft Word or accessing the library’s e-books and digital audiobooks. A library representative will work one-on-one with participants for a 30-minute session.

To register: 512-401-5608.

GEORGETOWN

Parks Department hosts

‘Incredibles 2’ screening

Georgetown Parks and Recreation will host a free screening of “The Incredibles 2” as part of its Sunset Movie Series at 8:30 p.m. Friday at the San Gabriel Park soccer fields, 445 E. Morrow St.

Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or chairs and snacks. Free popcorn and vendors will be available. Glass and smoking is prohibited. Dogs are welcome if friendly and on-leash.

A pre-movie celebration featuring a presentation from "A Safe Place" will begin at 6:30 p.m. Movies will be canceled if weather conditions are predicted to be too wet or unsafe. Cancellations will be decided by 2 p.m. on the date of the event.

CREEDMOOR

Casino Night on Friday

benefits Community Center

The Creedmoor Community Center Friends Association will host a Casino Night at 7 p.m. Friday at the Creedmoor Community Center, 12511 FM 1625.

The event will benefit the community center and the surrounding park and playground areas. Tickets are $50 each and include a chicken-fried steak dinner and adult beverages, casino games and prizes. Tickets may be purchased in advance for $40 each.

For more information: 512-293-3067 or 512-228-8464; creedmoorcommunitycfa.org.

— American-Statesman staff