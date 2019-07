Stonegate Iglesia Bautista held their annual Vacation Bible School with two agendas for children.

The main agenda for the annual event is to teach children about God's love and the message of Jesus Christ while keeping them busy in the summer, second agenda.

For the week of July 8 through the 12, the children participated in arts and crafts, games and a live musical performance for their families.

Stonegate Iglesia is located at 1604 South Texas Boulevard in Alice.