BEN BOLT - Seventh and eighth grade Badger Cheerleaders completed a three-day home camp on July 8 through 10, which was under the direction of University Cheerleaders Association.

While at camp, cheerleaders mastered cheer fundamentals and team building skills. They learned about game day planning, safety training, partner stunts, private coaching, pep rally preps and group dance.

Overall six girls were selected for All American Cheer. All cheerleaders gave their 100 percent during camp.