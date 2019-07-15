HONDO, Tx – Medina Electric Cooperative’s Operation Round Up program helps community members in need with donations throughout the year. In June, ORU helped two individuals with a total of $3,000 for medical bills.

Frank Hooker from Devine was awarded with $2,500 to help with his medical bills that he incurred after a 2015 accident resulted in him being airlifted, which his insurance did not cover.

Jesus Ibarra from Uvalde was given a $500 for medical bills following a stroke he had in December of 2018.

The ORU committee is made up of Medina EC members reviews applications for various needs. Donations have gone to helping families who have lost everything in home fires, people battling cancer, kids attending therapies, and help for other catastrophic events. The next application deadline is August 2. Applicants do NOT need to be a member of Medina EC to be considered for a donation but must live within the 17 counties we serve.

ORU is funded by the generosity of Medina EC members who opt to have their electric bills rounded up to the next whole dollar, by employees who donate through payroll deduction and by donations from individuals or organizations straight to the program.

Applications to apply for ORU funds or to donate can be found at MedinaEC.org/ORU or by visiting any of our offices.

About Medina EC

Medina Electric Cooperative, Inc. is a not-for-profit electric distribution cooperative that provides service to more than 32,000 meters across nearly 11,000 square miles in 17 South Texas counties. Medina EC was established in 1938 to meet the great need for electricity in the area. If you would like more information on Medina EC, visit MedinaEC.org, or follow them on www.facebook.com/MedinaEC, Twitter @MedinaECtalks or Instagram (OurMEC).

Medina EC serves members in Atascosa, Brooks, Dimmit, Duval, Edwards, Frio, Jim Hogg, Kinney, LaSalle, McMullen, Medina, Real, Starr, Uvalde, Webb, Zapata and Zavala counties.

