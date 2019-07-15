A month ago - I wrote that, "Even 19th century slaves had the chance of life" in a letter published June 4. A month later Mr. Wilson has compared pro choice Roe vs. Wade legal philosophy with such of the Jim Crow era. The comparison is not whether the 19th century slaves or early 20th century African Americans were considered less than persons or citizens. The difference is that a given fetus relative to the parents -does not have the chance of life while 19th century children of slaves had opportunity to live. They knew despite circumstances that posterity was vital to future liberty. Many young African Americans do not realize how fortunate they are just to exist. In other words, a fetus life, liberty and pursuit of happiness is solely based upon parents fighting both culture and Constitution.

In China, health care is limited due to people qualified to administrate. Thus, nursing is done by the family. Many literally have to sleep by their sick child or parent and care for them. Do you suppose that the one child policy for 40 years has had anything to do with that? Progressive libertarian capitalists can be just as totalitarian as any socialist or communist. Post Roe v Wade Justice William Brennan wrote that the right of privacy could no longer exist upon the fetus defined as life. If this paltry 1.89% birth rate maintains then who/whom is going to help or protect you in the last years? If a totalitarian government endorses abortion then expect that health care is the first requisite "right" one loses. What liberty or autonomy will we have? We will have aborted liberty?

Bruce Johnson, Amarillo

Don't blame city for issue

My comment is about the lady that complained against the City of Amarillo because her husband had to walk four miles to his hotel after arriving at the Amarillo airport after 1:00 AM. She should be directing her complaint to the rental car agency that did not remain open to rent her husband a car and to the hotel that did not provide transportation to their facility. If her husband is a businessman, does he not know how to call a taxi or Uber? Our "city officials who are charged with taking care of visitors" do a very good job, but it is not within their realm of responsibility to provide transportation for her husband from the airport.

Jan Exposito, Amarillo