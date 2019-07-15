Freer ISD recently announced it will continue its policy to operate the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2019-2020 school year.

Schools qualifying to operate CEP serve breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals at Freer High School, Freer Junior High and Norman Thomas Elementary. This new approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals.

For additional information please contact Carolyn Stanfield, Director of Food and Nutrition Services at 361-394-6025 ext. 191 or via email at cstanfield@freerisd.net.