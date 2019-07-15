BENAVIDES - The Wyatt Ranches Junior Division Livestock Foreman Guadalupe Gomez Jr. presented a donation to Benavides FFA member RJ Salinas. School board member Jose Rolando Salinas was present for the donation.
BENAVIDES - The Wyatt Ranches Junior Division Livestock Foreman Guadalupe Gomez Jr. presented a donation to Benavides FFA member RJ Salinas. School board member Jose Rolando Salinas was present for the donation.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.