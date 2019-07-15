BUDA

Open house set for Thursday

on Main Street improvements

The city of Buda will host a Main Street Improvement Project open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Buda City Hall, 405 E. Loop St., Room 1034.

The general scope of the work, which will begin the week of July 22, includes the widening of the Bradfield Drive/Main Street intersection and the extension of the five-lane section to the west of Santa Cruz Catholic Church, signal modification at Bradfield and Main to accommodate additional lanes, Bradfield Park cross culvert extension/modification, extension of the sidewalk along Main Street and improved accessibility to Bradfield Park, select areas for pavement base repair and pavement overlay and restriping.

City staff, design professionals and construction contractor Cox Commercial Construction will be available to highlight the scope of the project, traffic control, timeline and adopted Proposition 3 project budget.

The first phase of construction will include the installation of a traffic signal at Main Street and East Loop Street/Sequoyah Street near the Municipal Complex. The project is not associated with the Main Street and 967 Project.

NORTHEAST AUSTIN

Health group to host

'Teen Summit' Friday

The Austin Public Health Austin Healthy Adolescent Program will host Teen Summit: Courage to Change from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 6121 Interstate 35 North.

The free, interactive event encourages teens 13-19 to engage with their peers while learning about healthy relationships, résumé building and creative writing. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

The guest speaker will be David Garcia, a motivational speaker and comedian. The summit will include hip hop duo Ufulu Child and the Speak Piece Poetry Project, whose mission is to provide a safe space for Central Texas youths to express themselves and promote their artistic and leadership talents.

For more information: bit.ly/2YM3B8c.

EAST AUSTIN

Duathletes, Runners Club

to host benefit pub run

The Austin Duathletes and the Austin Runners Club will host a pub run at 7 p.m. Thursday at Hops and Grain Brewery, 507 Calles St.

Attendance is free, but donations will be accepted to benefit the ALS Association of Texas. Parking will be available at the lot at Hops and Grain and nearby street parking.

ROUND ROCK

Lean about city's origins

at Williamson Museum event

The Williamson Museum on the Chisholm Trail, 8 Chisholm Trail, will host “Lunch and Learn: The Road to Round Rock – How did we get here anyway?” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Frank Darr will speak about the origins of Round Rock, early roads and trails, stagecoach lines and rails. Attendance is free.

For information: williamsonmuseum.org/museum-events.

CEDAR PARK

Library discussion

will be on UFO encounter

The Cedar Park Public Library, 550 Discovery Blvd., will host the “Forensic Analysis of a UFO Encounter” event at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Robert Powell, former director of research at the Mutual UFO Network, will provide an analysis of U.S. Navy Carrier Strike Group 11’s 2004 encounter with an anomalous aerial vehicle. Powell serves on the board for the Scientific Coalition for Ufology.

BASTROP

Film Alley to show 'Minions'

for free Tuesday morning

Film Alley Bastrop, 1600 Chestnut St., will screen “Minions” as part of its Family Film Festival at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Entry is 50 cents with a $3.50 special for popcorn and drink. Proceeds will benefit Down Home Ranch.

BASTROP

'Plant Night' Wednesday

at Neighbor's Kitchen

Neighbor’s Kitchen and Yard, 601 Chestnut St., will host Plant Nite from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Attendees will be able to pick their own planters and decor. The cost is $46 and includes materials. Use code YAYAmy for $10 off.

Tickets are available at bit.ly/2ISkJSW.

— American-Statesman staff