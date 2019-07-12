Authorities discovered 13 baggies of heroin and $220 within 1,000 feet of a middle school campus Friday morning.

A search warrant was executed on the 500 block of Presnall Street by Alice Police Department with the assistance of the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Department.

Two subjects were detained once entry was made into the residence.

A search of the residence revealed a total of 13 papers of heroin with a weight of 3.33 grams. Police also seized $220 from the property.

The suspects were released due medical issues. The case has been filed at-large with the district attorney's office.

Both suspects will be charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school zone.