The Alice Ambassadors kicked off their "All American" membership drive for the Alice Chamber of Commerce.

The drive kicked off on July 8, business owners and individuals can sign up for a membership.

Fees vary from individual members of $110 and up depending on total employees.

The Chamber serves as the voice of business to promote a positive business environment in the community through cooperative efforts with local governments and other organizations.

Some of the objectives of the Chamber include:

To encourage and advance the growth of existing industries and businesses To provide assistance for new firms or individuals seeking to locate in Alice area To serve as liaison with all government, civic and educational entities and law enforcement To increase membership and provide quality service To identify and obtain funds to accomplish objectives of the Chamber of Commerce For more information on the many benefits and to become a member, contact any Alice Ambassador or call the Chamber at 361-664-3454.