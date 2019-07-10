PHARR - Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD students enrolled in the district's Pre-Law Institute are having the opportunity to intern this summer with various local attorneys and judges as part of the program.

The PSJA Pre-Law Institute started in the fall of 2018 with the goal of providing an enrichment program for students in 10th-12th grade interested in pursuing a law degree in the near future. PSJA School Board President Jesse Zambrano, an attorney himself, felt this program would be beneficial for students to learn early on what a degree in law entails and the expectations of being a law student.

"I believe that it is important to get students started early in terms of their educational goals, and certainly a career in law takes a lot of planning," Zambrano said. "This is a great way for the attorneys and the judges to work with our students right now, so they can get better guidance. Our students will also be better prepared if they decide to pursue a career in law."

For PSJA Southwest Early College High School incoming Senior Ernesto Flores, this is a great opportunity he is glad he did not miss.

“I felt excited and nervous about the Pre-Law Institute because I didn’t know what to expect, but I overcame my fear and now I’m here,” Flores said.

Flores and PSJA Early College High School Graduate Hilda Garcia interned at the office of O’Hanlon, Demerath & Castillo for the month of June, and learned how to network, build relationships and how a law firm functions.

“I think it’s something students should do because it will help them realize if they really want to do this or not,” said Garcia. “If they’re indecisive about [a career in law], then the internship will help them make that choice."

Other interns were also placed with Hidalgo County Probate Court Judge JoAnne Garcia to learn more about the judicial process and what it takes to become a judge.

Students who wish to enter the legal field can apply to be part of the PSJA Pre-Law Institute during the fall semester.