July is the perfect time to be outdoors! Nature Nuggets is a program designed for toddlers’ ages 3-5 year old. This month we will be discovering the wonders of nature by exploring the ponds, butterfly gardens, and native trees of the thorn forest at Quinta Mazatlán! With the sun shining bright and the flowers in bloom we can expect to see many different types of insects and birds around this time. Nuggets will learn how plants and animals work together and are sure to be in awe of the magic surrounding them.

We kick off the month of July with a new series of nature themed lessons and activities for our Nature Nuggets program at Quinta Mazatlán.

The first week of July we celebrate Independence Day with a “Fun with Red, White, and Blue” themed lesson! Nature Nuggets will appreciate all the things that we find in nature that are red, white, and blue from colorful birds and flowers to the clouds and sky! As we continue with our lessons throughout the month, Nature Nuggets will learn about water and rainbows, clouds and trees Water plays an important role in creating a rainbow and nuggets will get to learn how rainbows are a natural occurrence. They will also learn about clouds, the colors of the rainbow, and how to make a rainbow with water and sunlight! The fun continues with identifying trees in the summertime! It would not be a forest without trees and we have a lot! Trees provide food and shelter for wildlife as well as oxygen for all living things. Nuggets will learn how trees grow, the different type of native trees, and how trees help nature. As our month wraps up, Nuggets will discuss summer flowers and all the shapes and sizes necessary for plants to make seeds. Nuggets will learn how different colors and scents attract pollinators and how flowers make seeds to make even more flowers.

It’s never too late or early to start appreciating nature! There are so many different plants and animals each with their own special way to help the environment. Every Nature Nuggets lesson will be jam packed with songs and movement followed by an interactive nature discovery/ exploration activity and a take home craft.