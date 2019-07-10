The Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library will be hosting special Lawyers for Literacy Storytimes in the Children’s Department this summer. These Storytimes were made possible through a partnership between the library, the South Texas Literacy Coalition and the Hidalgo County Young Lawyers Association. These hour-long programs will run every Thursday at 4 p.m. starting on July 3 and ending on August 22. The partnership will also hold a special Lawyers & Lightsabers Star Wars event on Saturday, July 27, from 12 – 2 p.m.

Lawyers for Literacy Storytimes will consist of local lawyers reading an elementary level story book about legal history to children. Afterward, children will have an opportunity to ask the attorneys career questions and what it means to be a successful reader.

The Lawyers & Lightsabers event will include the Lawyers for Literacy storytime with additional activities such as games, a bookmark decoration station, a South Texas Literacy Coalition book giveaway booth, and other activities.

These programs are free and open to the public. For more information about these programs or any future children’s activity, please contact Children’s Librarian Velma Vela at 956.383.6246 or visit the library at 1906 S. Closner in Edinburg.