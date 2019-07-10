A traffic stop on July 9 netted a money laundering and firearm smuggling charge for Daniel Martinez Sontoyoa, a Dallas resident. The stop occurred on Highway 281, south of County Road 116 at about 11:30 in the morning.

The Mitsubishi Galant was clocked speeding which led to the Interdiction Team pulling it over. Once the vehicle was searched, bundles of currency were discovered, along with a handgun and a rifle, wrapped in a hidden, non-factory compartment of the vehicle.

Once the seized money was counted, it totaled $102,000.

“We have continued to monitor our highways with special operations as we summarize that certain events of contraband, firearms and currency continue to go through our county. It is a pattern that is laundered to fund further criminal activities,” said Sheriff Daniel J. Bueno.

Charges have been filed and a bond of $200,000 has been set for each charge.